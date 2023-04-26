LIFE IS LOVELY: Time goes too quickly when you have a baby

This time round I have realised just how quick time goes with a baby and I can’t believe in a couple of weeks she will already be six months old.

Circumstances were different with Elijah due to lockdown and being furloughed meant I got so much more time with him, however now I’m working again I have to make the most of the time with Layla.

I’m also trying to make the most of the baby life as I won’t be having any more children for more reasons than one. So whilst some things I do with her is a first some of them are also a last for me as a parent.

Whilst I love buying outfits for different stages in her life it’s also a bittersweet moment when it’s time for her to fit into bigger clothes as I have to accept she won’t be a little baby forever and this time next year she’ll be a toddler.

Baby Layla

It doesn’t seem two minutes since she was that little baby coming home from hospital all wrapped in a cosy blanket on a wet and cold winter’s day.

Fast forward almost six months and she’s a much bigger baby smilng, finding her voice, rolling over and trying puree foods and I just think back to a year ago she was just a tiny foetus growing inside of me.

The saying is true “time flies when you’re having fun” and I love watching her grow, laugh and learn each day which is why I take so many photos and videos to look back on.

During the hard times it’s so easy to wish they were older and things would be easier but when that time comes you’ll soon wish they were that little baby in your arms again.

Remember to cherish every day with your baby!