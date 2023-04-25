Parkingeye issue statement following Asda parking fines
Parkingeye has issued a statement following a number of complaints after customers were fined at South Shields Asda.
Customers at the store were left furious after receiving a letter from the parking operator Parkingeye incorrectly fining them for failing to pay and display at the store on April, 11.
A number of customers took to social media to share their frustration as signs were displayed on machines in the car park that they were out of operation and there’d be no charge for parking.
Despite that a number of customers were still fined for not paying with many appealing to Parkingeye about the situation.
A Parkingeye spokesperson said: “The car park at Asda South Shields features prominent and highly-visible signs throughout providing information on how to use the car park responsibly. For a short period on April 11th, three on-site payment machines were out of order.
“Despite a payment machine being fully operational during this time, all parking charges issued during this period have been cancelled and those affected will be notified by letter.”
The issue has left many customers angry with some refusing to shop at the South Shields branch again due to Parkingeye.
