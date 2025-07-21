Good Food Guide: The best local restaurants in the North East named
- The Good Food Guide unveiled its 100 Best Local Restaurants list
- The list includes four North East restaurants
- The restaurants included are located in areas such as Sunderland, Newcastle, and Durham
The Good Food Guide has announced its annual 100 Best Local Restaurants list for 2025.
The 15th year of the annual list celebrates independently run restaurants that offer affordable and accessible dining across the UK.
The Good Food Guide chose 100 of the best restaurants in the UK, in the areas of London, South East, South West, Central and East of England, North West, Yorkshire, North East, Scotland and Wales.
Here are the North East restaurants that made the Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants 2025 list.
Long Friday, Newcastle upon Tyne
Long Friday in Newcastle upon Tyne is a small plates restaurant with a relaxed atmosphere. It serves up a wide selection of wines, cocktails, beers, ciders and homemade soft drinks alongside a menu of snacks, meat, fish, vegetables and desserts. The restaurant which is located on Brentwood Avenue in West Jesmond, has a cosy indoor venue, and an outdoor section for the summer. Long Friday was the winner for the Yorkshire and the North East area on the Good Food Guide’s list.
The Small Canteen, Newcastle upon Tyne
The Small Canteen, which is located on Starbeck Avenue in Sandyford, is a highly praised and recommended restaurant venue. The restaurant serves up a wide variety of high quality ‘comfort’ foods such as stews and pies, as well as desserts. The Small Canteen has previously received positive feedback from celebrity food critic Jay Rayner.
Isla, Durham
Isla on North Road in Durham is a restaurant which serves up breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, Sunday lunch and small plates. Isla provides a fine dining experience to North East residents and visitors, with innovative dishes and a selection of unique drink offerings.
North, Sunderland
North is a coastal restaurant venue which is located on Whitburn Bents Road in Sunderland. With a beautiful view of the sea, North serves up both a brunch menu as well as an evening menu. North described being included on the Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurant as “an absolute honour”.
