Hot cross buns flavours to try this Easter

There are so many foods to enjoy over the Easter period so why not try these hot cross bun flavours.

By Hayley Lovely
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST

Easter truly is a wonderful time when it comes to food from chocolate eggs to a roast lamb dinner, it is a weekend of feasting.

But the Easter weekend would not be complete without a hot cross bun and with so many different flavours across various supermarkets here are some flavours you must try.

  1. Jaffa – Not only is the bun a orange flavour but it also has chocolate chips inside. Sounds like it could be a tasty treat.
  2. Caramelised biscuit – It sounds like this hot cross bun has been dunked in Biscoff spread which sounds delicious and would go well with a cuppa.
  3. Apple and cinnamon – For those of you with sweeter taste buds this flavour is a must try this Easter.
  4. Cheese – If you’re looking for something with a bit more of a savoury flavour then the cheese option is the one to try.
  5. Red velvet – If you’re a cake lover then this red velvet hot cross bun crossover is the right choice for you. It sound delicious.
  6. Chocolate – Of course it wouldn’t be Easter without chocolate and we think this hot cross bun flavour would taste great with some chocolate spread.
  7. Triple berry – Perhaps a fruit infusion hot cross bun is more your thing featuring cranberries, blueberries and lingonberries it sounds like one you can’t refuse.
Hot cross bun
Which will be your favourite hot cross bun this Easter?

