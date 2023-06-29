Delhi 6, on Ocean Road in South Shields, has been shortlisted for the Asian Restaurant Awards 2023.

The shortlist has been determined after 100,000 online votes from members of the public across the country nominated their favourite Asian restaurants.

The awards, which are being held at the Hilton Manchester on July 31, cover the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines.

As the restaurant has been shortlisted, Delhi 6 will be visited by judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) to determine the overall category winners.

Delhi 6 and Babaji Sunderland owner Shah Lalon Amin

Yawar Khan, chairman of the ACF, has praised all the restaurants that made the shortlist following the difficult economic situation that the hospitality sector currently finds itself in.

He commented: “Vital for thriving high streets and the health of local economies, independent restaurants deserve praise for their fortitude and resilience.

“In the face of rampant food inflation, rising utility bills, raised bank interest rates, staff shortages and customers hit by the cost-of-living crisis, restaurant owners need to compete on quality – not price.”

It has been a good year for the South Shields restaurant so far, with its owner, Shah Lalon Amin being named as the ‘Curry King’ “in recognition of his dedication and unwavering passion for the industry, and the remarkable growth of his company” at The Nation’s Curry Awards in February.

Delhi 6 also found success in last year’s Asian Restaurant Awards, when it picked up the award for ‘Street Food of the Year’.

As well as being shortlisted for the the Asian Restaurant Awards 2023, Delhi 6 can also be nominated for a further round of awards being held later this year.

Public voting is now open for the Asian Curry Awards, that will take place in London in November.