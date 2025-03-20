A galaxy of stars tucked into a proper chippy tea as Colmans became the talk of the Toon this week.

The new Colmans opened this week | National World

Ahead of the South Shields institution opening its new branch at Fenwick, Newcastle, on March 20, a VIP night was held to showcase the new 80-seater restaurant.

A who’s who of North East celebrities and high profile business people attended to show their support, including comedians Chris Ramsey and Carl Hutchinson, TV presenter Steph McGovern, Steve Cram and fellow athlete Allison Curbishley, North East Mayor Mayor Kim McGuinness and Sunderland businesswoman Irene Hays of Hays Travel amongst many others.

Here’s the menu, with plant based and wheat-free options available, that’s reeling them in at the new restaurant - with Good Friday already fully booked.

Bits and pieces

National World

Small plates are inspired by coastal classics.

The options are: XL king prawn taco (£8.50), mushy pea fritters (£6.50), Caesar salad (£7.50), three cheese croquettes (£8), Spam hash browns (£8.50), battered Geordie bangers (£6), mackerel pâté (£9.50) and classic prawn cocktail (£11).

Catch of the day

Classic cod and chips from Colmans | National World

All traditionally fried in Colmans famous batter. Served with thick cut chips, fresh lemon and tartare sauce.

Prime cod is £14.95, line-caught haddock is £16.95, breaded Whitby scampi is £16.50 and a Colmans fish buttie is £15.

Simply grilled

Simply grilled in herb or garlic and parsley butter. Served with house salad or chips and fresh lemon.

Line-caught haddock is £16.95, king prawns are £19.50, salmon supreme is £22.50 and halloumi is £13.95.

Check the blackboards for day boat fish of the day and daily specials.

The classics

Traditional fish & chip shop classics, refined and elevated with local collaborators.

Great North Provisions steak and brown ale pie is £14.95, crispy halloumi is £13.95, Colmans cod fishcake is £13.50 and battered Geordie bangers is £12.50.

Extras

Colmans tartare sauce (£2.45), mushy peas (£2.45), chip shop curry (£2.45), chip shop gravy (£2.45), thick cut chips (£4.50), Fenwick stottie (£3), house salad (£5), scraps - free!

There’s also a chippy trolley with items such as pickled eggs, cockles and mussels.

Afters

Sticky toffee pudding is £8.25, lemon posset is £8 and Doddington’s ice cream is £6.50.

Drinks

There’s a range of soft drinks including Colmans homemade lemonade (£4) and ice cream float with cream soda (£4.50).

Hot drinks include Ringtons teas and Ringtons Fenwick blend coffee.

White, red and rosé wines start from £5 for a small glass. Sparkling wines start from £7.95 for a glass of Prosecco.

Bottled beers and ciders start from £4.25 for Heineken 0% and £5 for Peroni.

Cocktails and spirits are also available.