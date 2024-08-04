The Wait Is Over - The Escapologist Escape Rooms and Steampunk Bar is Open at Metrocentre!
Are You Ready to Escape the Everyday?
Step into the extraordinary and dive into a world of excitement, mystery, and adventure with state-of-the-art escape room experiences at The Escapologist. Whether you’re a family with young children or an adult-only group, you’ll find a unique storyline and immersive environment to enjoy, with room themes such as:
Incredible Creatures & How to Feed Them!Wonderland, Lost in Time!Chaos in the CosmosThe InfectedThe Vault
Opening Times
Monday - Thursday 11:00 - 21:00Friday - Sunday 10:00 - 22:00
Where to Find The Escapologist at Metrocentre
Yellow Quadrant, 16 Garden Walk, Metrocentre, Gateshead, NE11 9YG. Positioned on the ground floor, opposite the clip n' climb and next to Sweets Galore.
Experience the Quirky Charm of The Steampunk Bars
While many visitors go to test their wits, nerve and problem-solving skills in the escape rooms, the cocktail bars have garnered a loyal following of their own. Whether you're playing a game or not, go to take in the atmosphere in the stunning bar area adorned with intricate gears, brass fixtures and copper pipes. Get comfy in dragon-sized birdcages while sipping on cocktails and mocktails that bubble, smoke, and even change colour before your eyes.
Book today to be one of the first to experience The Escapologist at Metro!
