Thousands helped by food banks in South Tyne

Thousands relying on food banks.

National food bank charity, The Trussell Trust, says it distributed 3,605 emergency food parcels in the year to March in South Tyneside – a decrease on the 4,246 packages it passed out the previous year.

The figures show 38% – or 1,365 – of the parcels were given to children.

The figures do not include support given by other food banks in the borough which are not part of the Trust network and the charity says its figures do not show the full extent of food poverty.

The food parcels were among 100,114 handed out at the region’s 82 Trussell Trust distribution centres over the year.

The charity typically hands out emergency packages containing three days’ worth of food and has warned food bank use has accelerated in the past six months, as the cost of living crisis has hit people’s pockets.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the charity, said: “People are telling us they’re skipping meals so they can feed their children. That they are turning off essential appliances so they can afford internet access for their kids to do their homework.

“Food banks in our network tell us this is only set to get worse as their communities are pushed deeper into financial hardship.”