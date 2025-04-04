Which? crowns Aldi’s Norpak Butter better than Lurpak in latest taste test.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recent taste test by consumer group Which? has officially crowned Aldi’s Nordpak Spreadable Slightly Salted Butter as the best spreadable butter that shoppers can buy.

The trusted consumer champion awarded Aldi’s low cost spread the coveted Best Buy and Great Value accolades in its latest test, with an impressive score of 75%.

At just £2.18 for a 500g tub, Nordpak not only claimed the top spot but also offered the best value for money. The discount supermarket’s own brand offering scored higher than the popular branded option, Lurpak – which achieved a score of 72%.

Meanwhile, Aldi also exceeded the scores of costlier own label offerings from Tesco (£2.18 for 500g), M&S (£4.60 for 500g) and Waitrose (£2.75 for 500g).

The Which? judges praised Aldi’s spread for its ‘silky smooth texture’ and ‘subtly salty taste’ cementing its position as a standout in the spreadable butter market.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: "It's brilliant to see our Nordpak Spreadable Slightly Salted Butter named the Best Spreadable Butter by Which? in this latest blind taste test, taking home both the Great Value and Best Buy accolades, which no other supermarket achieved. This recognition highlights our continued commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality products without them breaking the bank – or compromising on flavour.”

Natalie Hitchins, Which? Head of Home Products and Services, said: “We’ve churned through offerings from the main supermarkets and found Aldi’s Nordpak is not only the tastiest tub on test, but also less than half the price of its branded counterpart.”

The full Spreadable Butter Taste Test results are available here: https://www.which.co.uk/reviews/food-and-drink/article/best-spreadable-butter-aP3sA6S6TY7P