On the market for £250,000 with Andrew Craig, this exceptional three-bedroom upper floor flat is located on Sunderland Road, offering a blend of modern living with period charm whilst boasting a lovely location directly opposite Readhead Park.

Situated near amenities such as shops, schools, and bus links, with easy access to South Shields Town Centre and The Nook, this home also features a welcoming lobby leading to a gallery landing, opening to a spacious, light-filled lounge perfect for relaxation.

exploring the property further, you’ll find 3 generously sized double bedrooms each with ample space, and a kitchen/diner which is well-equipped with high gloss cabinetry, solid wood worktops, and integrated appliances. There is also a modern four-piece bathroom suite, including a freestanding oval bath and separate shower.

Externally, the property includes a private, lawned front garden and a rear town garden with potential for off-road parking, accessed via an electric roller shutter. With contemporary décor, original features, and spacious living areas, this property provides a fantastic family home. Early viewing is recommended to appreciate its unique appeal and excellent location.

