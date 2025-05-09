On the market for £1.45m with Northwood Urban Base Executive, this historic residence, originally serving as a chaplaincy and school, dates back to the 18th century and underwent an extensive renovation in 2002.

Set within central Durham and just 400 metres from the Market Place, it combines architectural heritage with modern living. The property enjoys peaceful views over Durham University's playing fields and includes original stonework, a private driveway, and garage parking.

The restoration preserved key period features while introducing high-quality contemporary additions, with the ground floor including a sunken lounge and dining area with hardwood flooring and French windows, a snooker room with oak-panelled walls, and a study overlooking the former county cricket pitch.

Practical spaces such as a utility room, cloakroom, and two separate toilets are also located on this level, while a grand stone entrance, spiral staircase lit by a two-storey bottle window, and custom oak doors contribute to the property’s character.

The upper floors offer expansive accommodation: the master suite features a dressing room, ensuite bathroom, and direct access to a private balcony with elevated river views, while a second ensuite bedroom and a separate bathroom with jacuzzi, bidet, and shower are also located on the first floor.

Three additional en suite bedrooms occupy the second floor, two offering river views, while a top-floor lounge, south-facing and filled with light from floor-to-ceiling windows, provides panoramic vistas of the surrounding landscape.

Externally, the property includes a raised seating area, summerhouse, sunken garden, and an original well, with the four-garage courtyard, secure workshop, and bike store adding to the home’s practicality.

