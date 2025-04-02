I'd call this huge 3 bed South Shields family home with massive suntrap garden the complete package

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 13:43 BST

This property is the complete package.

On the market for £399,995 with Browns, this charming three-bedroom semi-detached home in South Shields offers an ideal space for growing families.

With two double bedrooms featuring fitted wardrobes, two reception rooms, and a spacious conservatory, the property provides ample living space, with the well-designed kitchen including integrated appliances.

Inside, the living room is bright and airy, featuring a beautiful bay window, built-in alcove shelving, and a gas fire, creating a cozy atmosphere, while the dining area flows seamlessly into the large conservatory, offering additional versatility for use as a playroom or entertainment space.

As well as the aforementioned kitchen, there is also a large utility room with additional storage and a downstairs WC, while upstairs this home features a master bedroom which accommodates a super king-size bed and benefits from a large bay window.

The second double bedroom also offers fitted wardrobes, while the third bedroom is currently used as a home office, providing flexibility. What’s more, the stylish family bathroom includes a standalone deep-soak bath, separate shower, and unique basin, creating a spa-like retreat.

The expansive south-west facing garden is a true highlight, featuring a charming seating area, fire pit, swing, and a summer outhouse, ideal for relaxation and entertaining. To the front, a private driveway provides off-road parking, leading to a 1.5-sized garage with additional storage space or potential for conversion.

The property is also equipped with solar panels and a storage battery, reducing energy costs and carbon footprint. Plus, it’s located close to excellent schools and local amenities, meaning that this home offers convenient access to South Shields town centre and transport links.

Take a look around...

1. Sunderland Road (Credit: Browns Estate Agents, South Shields)

2. Sunderland Road (Credit: Browns Estate Agents, South Shields)

3. Sunderland Road (Credit: Browns Estate Agents, South Shields)

4. Sunderland Road (Credit: Browns Estate Agents, South Shields)

