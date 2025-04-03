On the market for £950,000 with Linda Leary Estate Agents, this charming detached house, located in Cleadon Village, offers a rare opportunity for horse owners with 4 acres of land, including a stable block and three paddocks.

Located in one of the loveliest areas of the North East, it features stunning views, a spacious south-facing garden, and a variety of mature trees, fruit trees, and shrubs. Inside, the home boasts three double bedrooms, four reception rooms, and a beautifully designed bathroom with a freestanding roll-top bath.

The ground floor includes an entrance porch, hallway, a large lounge, dining room, study, living room, utility room, and a rustic kitchen, while upstairs the three bedrooms and family bathroom provide comfort and space.

The meticulously maintained gardens offer areas for relaxation, a vegetable patch, and a chicken coop. Additional features include a detached double garage, ample off-street parking, and a workshop. The stable block includes four stables, a yard, and a hay store, accessed through one of the paddocks.

The property is freehold and located in a highly desirable area, known for its excellent schools and local amenities. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the beautiful home, gardens, and land.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon) Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon) | Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon) Photo Sales

2 . Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon) Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon) | Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon) Photo Sales

3 . Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon) Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon) | Moor Lane (Credit: Linda Leary Estate Agents, East Boldon) Photo Sales