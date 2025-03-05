On the market for offers in excess of £725,000 with Conway Christie, the estate agents have described this property as ‘a stunning terraced family home’, and it’s easy to imagine this place will get plenty of attention.

Offering a spacious and luxurious living experience with 5 double bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a main bedroom en-suite, this home blends class with modern flexibility and functionality.

Boasting high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout, including an integrated kitchen/family room with granite work surfaces and a log-burning fire, this home also has a charming sunroom with bi-folding doors, with natural light flooding into the property, creating a bright atmosphere perfect for entertaining.

Additional highlights of this home include a downstairs WC, a useful utility room, and a fabulous south-facing garden with a paved patio, lush lawn, and luxurious amenities like a 6-person hot tub, 3-man sauna, pizza oven, and solar-powered shower.

The front garden is low-maintenance with block paving, and the rear offers private gated access, parking for two cars, and a double garage with an electric roller shutter door. Inside, the property boasts spacious bedrooms, bespoke oak and glass balustrades, and a luxurious main bedroom suite with his-and-hers sinks and a walk-in shower.

The home’s ideal location provides convenient access to local amenities, and the outdoor space offers perfect spots for al fresco dining and summer gatherings. This property combines modern comforts with exceptional outdoor living, making it an ideal family home.

Take a look around...

