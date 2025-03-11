On the market and for sale by auction with a starting price of £90,000 with Andrew Craig, this charming 3 bed mid-terrace home is located in the popular South Shields area of Harton and represents a wonderful opportunity fir 1st time buyers.

Located on The High Road, this home is positioned within the sought-after Harton School catchment and is within walking distance of The Nook shops and just a short drive from South Shields coast.

The property features a spacious lounge, a sunny conservatory with French doors opening onto a large lawned garden, and a patio seating area, perfect for outdoor gatherings. The generous front driveway also provides parking for multiple vehicles.

Inside, the ground floor includes an inviting entrance hall, a cosy lounge, a fitted kitchen with space for appliances, a ground-floor WC, and a conservatory. Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a modern bathroom with a shower over the bath, while the property additionally benefits from double glazing and gas central heating throughout.

The home is offered via online auction, with a closing date of 31st March 2025, so take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss…

