I'll be keeping an eye on this stylish modern 3 bed Harton home for sale via auction soon...

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 13:40 BST

This place is for sale via auction soon, so be sure not to miss it...

On the market and for sale by auction with a starting price of £90,000 with Andrew Craig, this charming 3 bed mid-terrace home is located in the popular South Shields area of Harton and represents a wonderful opportunity fir 1st time buyers.

Click here to find out about the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you

Located on The High Road, this home is positioned within the sought-after Harton School catchment and is within walking distance of The Nook shops and just a short drive from South Shields coast.

The property features a spacious lounge, a sunny conservatory with French doors opening onto a large lawned garden, and a patio seating area, perfect for outdoor gatherings. The generous front driveway also provides parking for multiple vehicles.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today

Inside, the ground floor includes an inviting entrance hall, a cosy lounge, a fitted kitchen with space for appliances, a ground-floor WC, and a conservatory. Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a modern bathroom with a shower over the bath, while the property additionally benefits from double glazing and gas central heating throughout.

Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes

The home is offered via online auction, with a closing date of 31st March 2025, so take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss…

Spacious, modern, and charming 3 bed Westoe family home with slick interior design on the market

I tour a lovely 4 bed Harton family home Readhead Park with uber stylish design for sale

Historic & huge 6 bed mock Tudor style Sunderland home on Roker Park Terrace for sale

I can't believe the price tag on this modern 3 bed Barnes family home with huge garden extension potential

Spectacular 6 bed Whitburn seafront family mansion with high tech design, steam room & huge garden for sale

The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions)

1. The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions)

The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions) | The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions)

Photo Sales
The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions)

2. The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions)

The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions) | The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions)

Photo Sales
The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions)

3. The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions)

The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions) | The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions)

Photo Sales
The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions)

4. The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions)

The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions) | The High Road (Credit: Andrew Craig Auctions)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsPropertyMetroPropertyfirst personHousingMoney
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice