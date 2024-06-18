Before and after.

Leading conservatory roof insulation specialist, Sagars 365, has strengthened its market range, introducing Ecoslate 365, a light weight fibre glass system with the appearance of slate.

The installation of the system offers all of the benefits of a complete solid tiled roof at a much reduced cost and can be supplied simultaneously during conservatory roof insulation installation, or independently, typically within a single day.

Nick Berard, Managing Director of Sagars 365 explained: “The introduction of Ecoslate 365 is the next natural evolution of the Sagars range. Whilst the insulation provides far reaching internal comfort, externally, some existing roof structures may remain unsightly. This simple and cost

effective solution provides a slate tile aesthetic, along with new fascia, soffits and gutters, creating an immediate transformation with further insulating properties at half the cost of a typical roof.”

Before.

One in three homes in the UK include a conservatory with many underutilised and many more not used at all. By improving the environmental performance of the ‘room’, and introducing the aesthetics of a quality roof, the homeowner is not only creating additional space, but is adding

significant value to a property.

Nick continued: “By adding a slate effect roof, we are essentially creating the completion of a whole new room, on a budget. The beauty of this is that it can also be added retrospectively to existing installations at over six degrees. We are one of only a handful of companies to supply this and see it as a fairly unique and relatively new luxury product for the UK market.”

The system uses a light weight fibre glass and offers lasting eco credentials, simply covering rather than replacing an existing roof system, drastically reducing rain and weather noise. As with the insulation system, the installation can be carried out with minimal disruption, offering all of the benefits of a solid tiled roof at far less cost.