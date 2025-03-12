On the market for £750,000 with Finest Properties, this lodge is part of Seaham Hall Residences located at the grand five-star Seaham Hall, itself located on the stunning Durham Heritage Coast.
One of a series of newly developed lodges, this property - named The Seaglass - provides owners exclusive access to the hotel's award-winning amenities, including its renowned spa, wellness facilities, fine dining, and concierge services.
Each lodge is designed with high-spec finishes and contemporary aesthetics, featuring a spacious open-plan living area, two en-suite bedrooms with dressing rooms, and a modern kitchen with premium appliances.
Inside, the home features vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, and a generous terrace with scenic views, as well as a private hot tub, sauna, and luxury outdoor entertainment area for relaxation. Owners can also benefit from a fully-managed letting service, offering the potential for up to 10% annual rental return with no stamp duty or council tax to pay.
The landscaped grounds and direct access to the coastal path mean that this secluded but deluxe property blends luxurious living with the potential for solid income, making it an attractive proposition for both personal use and rental income.
Take a look around...
