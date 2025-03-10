On the market for £180,000 with Andrew Craig, this modern end-of-terrace home is a shining example of a stylish and modern new-build, offering a contemporary decor and smart layout, making it the perfect home for first-time buyers.
Located in West Harton near Temple Memorial Park, this charming 3 bed home is the ideal blend of spacious, well-laid out, and conveniently located near amenities such as schools, bus links, parks, and local shops, as well as South Tyneside Hospital.
The ground floor consists of a welcoming entrance hallway with a downstairs W.C., a modern kitchen diner with integrated appliances, and a spacious lounge with double doors leading to the rear garden.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, with the third offering flexibility as an office or nursery, while a contemporary bathroom completes the first floor. Externally, the home boasts low-maintenance gardens to both the front and rear, with artificial grass areas, a summerhouse, and a shed.
The property also benefits from two allocated parking bays and additional visitor spaces, plus it’s ready to move into, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a low-maintenance, modern property in a convenient location.
Take a look around...
