On the market for offers in excess of £308,000 with Good Move, this spacious 3-bed semi-detached family home is located in the sought-after area of Whitburn and is not only eye-catching, but also surprisingly spacious as well.
With the current owners keen to expediate the sales process as much as possible, the estate agents have emphasised how a quick purchase would be preferable, with this home boasting an enviable location near local amenities as well as transport links to both Sunderland and South Shields.
Click here to find out about the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you
Whilst it is undoubtedly in need of a little TLC and of updating somewhat, this home is nevertheless an outstanding property ripe for renovation and ready for someone to come in and really make it their own.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
Featuring an entrance hall, a family lounge, a rear hallway, a large kitchen, and a dining room, the ground floor of this home is roomy and adaptable, ideal for family life, functionality, and compatible with a modern style.
Follow the action from St James’ Park and beyond when you sign up for the Gazette’s free NUFC newsletter
Upstairs, the home boasts a large first-floor landing off of which you will find three good-sized bedrooms as well as the home’s family bathroom. There is also additional storage space in the loft, which is accessed via a further set of stairs.
Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes
Also featuring a garage to the side, this home offers great potential and is ideal for those looking to invest in a home either for themselves or as a financial opportunity in a desirable and well-connected location.
Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss:
I can't believe the price tag on this modern 3 bed Barnes family home with huge garden extension potential
Spectacular 6 bed Whitburn seafront family mansion with high tech design, steam room & huge garden for sale