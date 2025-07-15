Take a look at the 10 most expensive streets to buy a house on in South Tyneside

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in South Tyneside using data from HM Land Registry since 2020

The company has ranked the ten streets based on the average sale price of houses - streets with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the most expensive streets in South Tyneside are located.

The most expensive streets in South Tyneside These are the most expensive streets in South Tyneside, according to Property Solvers.

2 . West Park Road, Cleadon Over the last five years, houses on West Park Road sold for an average of £1,210,000. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Front Street, Whitburn Over the last five years, houses on Front Street sold for an average of £848,000. | Google Maps Photo Sales