These are the ten most expensive streets to buy a house on in Hebburn

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in Hebburn using data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

Read more: These are the nine most expensive streets to buy a house on in South Shields

The company has ranked the nine streets based on the average sale price of houses - houses with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the most expensive streets in Hebburn are located.

Read more: These are the eight most expensive streets to buy a house on in Jarrow

You can find out more about Property Solvers by clicking here.

1 . The most expensive streets in Hebburn These are the most expensive streets in Hebburn, according to Property Solvers. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Whites Gardens Over the last five years, houses on Whites Gardens sold for an average of £341,666. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Nightingale Avenue Over the last five years, houses on Nightingale Avenue sold for an average of £279,022. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Bruce Drive Over the last five years, houses on Bruce Drive sold for an average of £273,545. | Google Maps Photo Sales