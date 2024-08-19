These are the ten most expensive streets to buy a house on in Hebburn

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 19th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST

Figures from Property Solvers has revealed the most expensive Hebburn streets over the last five years.

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in Hebburn using data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

The company has ranked the nine streets based on the average sale price of houses - houses with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the most expensive streets in Hebburn are located.

These are the most expensive streets in Hebburn, according to Property Solvers.

1. The most expensive streets in Hebburn

These are the most expensive streets in Hebburn, according to Property Solvers.

Over the last five years, houses on Whites Gardens sold for an average of £341,666.

2. Whites Gardens

Over the last five years, houses on Whites Gardens sold for an average of £341,666.

Over the last five years, houses on Nightingale Avenue sold for an average of £279,022.

3. Nightingale Avenue

Over the last five years, houses on Nightingale Avenue sold for an average of £279,022.

Over the last five years, houses on Bruce Drive sold for an average of £273,545.

4. Bruce Drive

Over the last five years, houses on Bruce Drive sold for an average of £273,545.

