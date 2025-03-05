On the market for £3.25m with Sanderson Young, this exceptional property is not only located in the attractive and semi-rural village of Cleadon - offering plenty of privacy as well as easy access to Sunderland, South Shields, and Newcastle - but it also sits on a magnificent 1.1 acre plot of its own.

Originally built in the 1920s, Holmwood has been extensively renovated twice since 2001, including jobs such as a new roof, windows, and an extension, meaning that this home blends historic character with modernity effortlessly.

Inside, the home boasts an elegant reception hall with a marble staircase, multiple cosy reception rooms, including a cinema room complete with Dolby surround sound, and a luxurious bespoke designed family kitchen with top-tier appliances like ‘Sub-Zero’ refrigeration and a Gaggenau oven.

Off the kitchen is a handy breakfast area, pantry, and doors onto the garden, which has its own summer house and leisure space. Heading upstairs first, though, you’ll find an impressive main bedroom suite with en suite bathroom and walk-in dressing room.

Outside, the property features a four-car garage, a working office, and the sprawling gardens which contain a gardener’s store and an original three-box pony stable now used as a hobby studio. Holmwood’s grounds also have a substantial oak-built summerhouse, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

This beautifully renovated home combines style, character, and modern technology, making it one of the finest properties in South Tyneside. Take a look around...