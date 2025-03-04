On the market for £77,000 (for over 60s only through the Home for Life Plan) and for £115,000 for other buyers with Homewise and Andrew Craig, this home could represent a real opportunity.

Located on the popular Stanhope Road in South Shields, this property is ideal for a variety of buyers, including families and first-time buyers - it offers easy access to local amenities such as schools, bus links, parks, shops, and Chichester Metro Station, it is perfect for commuting across the North East.

Inside, the home’s layout includes an entrance hallway with stairs leading to a first-floor landing, which gives access to three spacious bedrooms. Staying downstairs, the lounge features a gas fire with a marble surround and flows into a modern kitchen with gloss wall and base units, integrated oven, and plumbing for a washing machine.

Upstairs again, the contemporary bathroom includes a panelled bath with shower over, WC, and hand wash basin, while the second staircase leads to a versatile loft room, ideal for use as a playroom or cinema room.

Externally, the property includes a private rear yard, offering a great outdoor space. Overall, the flat is well-suited for those seeking comfortable, modern living with convenient access to transport and local amenities.

Take a look around...