Pupils step up to help Ukraine youngsters

Les Milne from Save the Children with pupils from Harry Watts Academy

Youngsters at the Harry Watts Academy, in Ramillies Road, Sunderland, have completed a setries of sponsored five kilometre walks in aid of Save the Children: Ukraine Appeal – raising an amazing £1,430 with their efforts.

The money was raised during May as classes throughout the school each took part in their own five kilometre walk.

The fundraiser was launched after pupils at the school – which specialises in teaching five to 16-year-olds with autism – learned of the war and told staff that they wanted to do something to help and support Ukraine, in particular the children who have been affected by the conflict.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adele Snell, learning support assistant at the academy became aware of the sponsored walk appeal for Save the Children on the fitness tracking app Strava.

She believed it would be a great way for pupils to support the children of Ukraine, and helped lead the sponsored walks with the academy.

Derek Cogle, headteacher of Harry Watts Academy, said “We would like to give a big thank you to everyone who has sponsored our pupils to do a five kilometre walk for Ukraine.

"We massively appreciate the £1,430 raised for of Save the Children: Ukraine Appeal which will make a big difference for supporting those caught up in the current crisis.”

Les Milne, a representative of Save the Children, visited Harry Watts Academy to receive the donation cheque and personally thank the pupils for their effort.

He also spoke to the pupils about where their money would go and how the charity’s fundraising has helped the children in Ukraine so far.

He said: “I would like to congratulate all the pupils and staff at Harry Watts Academy in this fundraising achievement and thanks them for the support they have given to Save The Children.”

Harry Watts Academy is part of the Prosper Learning Trust and opened in 2020