Without even knowing it, hundreds of families across the UK could be missing out on an unclaimed estate which has their name on it. As of February 2023, the Treasury still has a list of South Tyneside-based estates yet to find an eligible recipient of an unknown windfall.

An unclaimed estate comes to be after a person passes away without an effective will and due to a lack of family coming forward to stake a claim to the inheritance, it doesn’t get passed on. The property of the deceased person is considered by the crown to be ‘ownerless’ until a legitimate relative steps forward.

While a lot of people believe any unclaimed estate is automatically taken by the government, this isn’t true as property can still be claimed within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate. Any legitimate relative of the deceased can claim and see if they are entitled to a share of the property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1.Husband, wife or civil partner

2. children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

Cousins can claim an estate if there is no one above them in the order of relatives.

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in South Tyneside

Baker Balmer Branner Cairns Kennedy Mason Palmer Roy

The Treasury handles unclaimed estates

How to claim an unclaimed estate