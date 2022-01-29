Storm Malik: Firefighters reveal damage to South Shields building as they urge families to stay home

The severe weather event has prompted an Amber warning from the Met Office for much of the North East, with a Yellow alert expected to continue into Sunday and Monday.

The region’s firefighters have seen a surge in calls well above what they would usually expect to see over a typical weekend, with 170 incidents reported to them in just two hours.

In one picture shared over social media, the brigade highlighted the peril strong winds can pose to life.

Storm Malik building damage in South Shields.

The post said: “This image shows the damage caused when a wind caused a partial building collapse in South Shields, highlighting just how dangerous this kind of weather can be.

"Remember to check in on vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to make sure they're okay but if you are in danger and need our help, we'll be there.”

The North East coast has been lashed by gales for up to 70 miles per hour and more, in some cases, since Storm Malik hit on its way to Denmark.

Firefighters have promised they will respond to every call, but have been prioritising incidents where “people have been at serious risk of harm”.

In the meantime, the public have been urged to do their part by “staying inside and securing any loose items in your gardens”, as well as only travelling for essential purposes.

On public transport, Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus suspended services, but a review is underway with view to restarting them.

