Storm Malik: Nexus confirms Tyne and Wear Metro and Shields Ferry suspended due to weather
Nexus has confirmed the Shields Ferry and the Tyne and Wear Metro have been suspended due to the high winds blown in by Storm Malik.
Tyne and Wear public transport operator Nexus confirmed early this morning the river link between South Shields and North Shields has been shut down “until further notice”.
Weather conditions, which are expected to see gusts of more than 60 miles per hour, mean it is currently “unsafe to operate”.
Metro bosses has also announced delays of up to 30 minutes across the network as a result of the storm, which has seen an Amber warning issued by the Met Office for the North East.
However, according to the latest update on services, passengers have been advised to make alternative travel arrangements while Metro services remain suspended “due to high winds”.
In the meantime, tickets will be accepted on buses operated by Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach.