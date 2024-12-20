UK manufacturer introduces new tyre compound which reduces tread wear by 40%

The new graphenes improve overall handling and braking -particularly in the wet | Perpetuus

A UK-based manufacturer has introduced a new range of compounds for industrial tyre manufacturing sectors - that has seen significant performance gains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perpetuus Advanced Material’s nano-engineered graphene compounds have been created through a plasma treatment process.

And now it is being integrated into the masterbatches, breaking material into the existing production process, suitable for tyre manufacturing.

As a result, tyres made with these compounds have shown increased performance gains.

Road testing has shown up to a 40 per cent reduction in tyre tread wear, and a reduction in PM2.5 tyre wear particles released during road abrasion.

This has helped improve overall handling and braking, particularly in the wet - and has been a major step forward in reducing harmful particulates that contribute to air pollution.

John Buckland, CEO of Perpetuus Advanced Materials said: “In the 20 years since graphene was discovered, almost every use for the material has been developed in laboratories around the world.

“However, the lack of affordable high-quality graphenes has prevented known commercial applications from coming to market.

“Our plasma treated surface engineered graphenes solve this problem which is now available in commercial quantities to all sectors of industry.”

Peretuus’s unique graphene manufacturing process is environmentally safe by avoiding traditional wet acid, solvent, or surfactant treatments.

It eliminates the need for energy-intensive drying steps and the associated disposal of post-production toxic waste.

This innovation aligns with key regulatory goals, including the UK’s Clean Air Act 2022 and the EU Clean Air Policy - which secure citizens’ rights to clean air.

Moreover, reducing tyre-derived particles and chemicals in roadway runoff has potential benefits for aquatic ecosystems and improving the water quality of urban drainage systems.

And negates the need for components such as plasticizers, process oil (aromatic and aliphatic oils), compatibilizers, resins etc., which are currently used by tyre manufacturers.

Building on this, in 2026 Perpetuus Advanced Materials is planning to launch its GRAPHENE C6 range of motorcycle and PCT tyres - and formulations including Styrene Butadiene Rubber will be launched in 2026 for use in passenger car tyres.