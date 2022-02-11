Watch: South Tyneside folk share their Valentine's messages
It’s that special time of the year when we celebrate all things romantic.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:22 am
We asked King Street shoppers if they had any messages to share with the special someone in their lives.
And while not everyone wants to wear their heart on their sleeves, we found a few folk who weren’t afraid to show their soppy side.
We’re sure at least one of our respondents will warm the cockles of your heart – and who knows, there might be a message from your very own Valentine ...