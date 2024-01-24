Newcastle United ownership 'change' revealed in Companies House update after £127m investment
Newcastle United's ownership structure has undergone a slight change.
Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley's ownership stake in the club has been reduced by almost half.
Staveley now owns a 6% ownership share of Newcastle with RB Sports & Media's share increasing to 14% while the Saudi Arabian's Public Investment Fund remains the same at 80%.
In October 2021, Staveley completed a takeover of Newcastle with PIF and RB Sports & Media. PIF acquired an 80% stake in the club as NCUK Investment Limited while Jamie Reuben's RB Sports & Media and Staveley's Cantervale Holdings took 20% as JV1 Limited.
The shares between RB Sports & Media and Cantervale Holdings were initially equal at a 10% stake in the club each. But a JV1 Limited Companies House update has confirmed that Staveley now holds just a 6% stake in the club, with RB Sports & Media's share increasing to 14%.
The Companies House update shows 34457795 ordinary shares in JV1 are owned by Cantervale Holdings while 79937795 shares are owned by RB Sports & Media, equating to a 6%/14% split.
Newcastle's latest accounts published earlier this month show the club's owners have invested £127million in 'new equity' since the takeover - with just over £100million of that investment coming from PIF. The club confirmed £73million in losses for the 2022-23 campaign despite revenue increasing to a record £250million.
Newcastle's latest accounts also show Staveley's company Cantervale were paid £312,500 to the end of June 2023, with £937,500 paid in 2022 for 'strategic advisory services'. Despite Staveley's diluted share, she remains a key figure behind the scenes at St James' Park.
The accounts stated: "The Company [Newcastle United Football Club Limited] has also paid £625,000 to Cantervale Limited during the year which will be refunded subsequent to the balance sheet date."
Club accounts also confirmed over £1.2million had been loaned to Staveley. A £600,000 interest-free loan was made in November 2022 for legal fees which remained outstanding at the end of June 2023. A further £659,056 was then loaned on 31 August 2023.
While being unable to disclose the specifics regarding the loans, senior club sources have stated that they will be repaid in full.