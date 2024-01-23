Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester City for midfielder Alfie Harrison.

The 18-year-old is set to join for an undisclosed fee with a medical at Newcastle set to take place 'in the coming days', according to The Athletic. Harrison is set to sign a long-term deal with Newcastle after impressing for Manchester City's academy side - registering eight goals and four assists in 10 appearances this season.

The teenager is likely to become Newcastle's first signing of the January transfer window and will join up with the club's academy at under-18s and under-21s level. Newcastle's head of youth recruitment Paul Midgley, who joined the club from Manchester City in 2022, has reportedly played a role in the move which provides the player with 'a clear path towards first-team action'.

The Magpies have had success in establishing a place in the first-team squad for 17-year-old Lewis Miley, who started against Man City last time out in the Premier League. The Premier League champions came from 2-1 down to win 3-2 at St James' Park.

Newcastle currently have just central midfielders available in Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Miley. Joe White has returned from a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra to help bolster Eddie Howe's midfield.

The move for Harrison comes after Newcastle looked to strike a deal with Man City for midfielder Kalvin Phillips this transfer window. The England international is set to join West Ham United on loan instead.