13 fantastic photos as crowds brave the rain to see Nik Kershaw in South Shields

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 30th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Crowds gathered in South Shields’ Bents Park for the third Sunday Concert of 2025.

Bents Park, in South Shields, was once again packed out on July 27 for the third Sunday Concert of 2025.

Music legend Nik Kershaw performed to fans in the borough, with Katrina (formerly of Katrina and the Waves) making up the main support.

The Lovemakers and The Understudies were also on hand to support and entertain crowds in South Shields.

Take a look through our gallery of crowd photos and see if you spot anyone you know.

Rainy spells didn't put crowds off seeing Nik Kershaw in South Shields.

1. Nik Kershaw in South Shields

Rainy spells didn't put crowds off seeing Nik Kershaw in South Shields. | National World

2. A popular act

National World

3. Fantastic hats

National World

4. Nik Kerhshaw fan

National World

