13 fantastic photos as crowds brave the rain to see Nik Kershaw in South Shields

Bents Park, in South Shields, was once again packed out on July 27 for the third Sunday Concert of 2025.
Music legend Nik Kershaw performed to fans in the borough, with Katrina (formerly of Katrina and the Waves) making up the main support.
The Lovemakers and The Understudies were also on hand to support and entertain crowds in South Shields.
