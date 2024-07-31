Liam Maughan, 37, of North Tyneside locked a woman in his home before attacking and sexually assaulting her. He has been jailed for 13 years in prison and a further four years on licence after pleading guilty to five offences of two counts of assault by penetration, non-fatal strangulation, threats to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.Liam Maughan, 37, of North Tyneside locked a woman in his home before attacking and sexually assaulting her. He has been jailed for 13 years in prison and a further four years on licence after pleading guilty to five offences of two counts of assault by penetration, non-fatal strangulation, threats to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
14 Tyneside criminals sentenced for murder, rape and more in the final weeks of July

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 31st Jul 2024, 06:00 BST

It has been a busy few weeks for the courts.

There have been some big cases over the last week or so in the North East.

These are some of the people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences and around Tyneside throughout the second half of July.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

Aaron Davison, now 31 has been found guilty of seuxual assault and rape of a teenage girl in 2020. He has been locked up for 12 years.

1. Aaron Davison

Aaron Davison, now 31 has been found guilty of seuxual assault and rape of a teenage girl in 2020. He has been locked up for 12 years. | Google

The subsequent investigation revealed that his partner at the time, Sarah Pringle, 29, had washed Davison’s clothing in a bid to stop him being prosecuted and remove any evidence. She had also provided a false statement to officers in an attempt to confound police and has been jailed for three years for perverting the course of justice.

2. Sarah Pringle

The subsequent investigation revealed that his partner at the time, Sarah Pringle, 29, had washed Davison’s clothing in a bid to stop him being prosecuted and remove any evidence. She had also provided a false statement to officers in an attempt to confound police and has been jailed for three years for perverting the course of justice. | Google

Colin French was wanted for several thefts of food including meat, fish and butter, from Sainsburys stores across Newcastle, totalling hundreds of pounds. The 26 year old was jailed for 16 weeks after being charged with eight counts of shoplifting.

3. Colin French

Colin French was wanted for several thefts of food including meat, fish and butter, from Sainsburys stores across Newcastle, totalling hundreds of pounds. The 26 year old was jailed for 16 weeks after being charged with eight counts of shoplifting. | Northumbria Police

Gateshead's Craig Storm was jailed for 18 months with a seven-year restraining order after attacking his partner.

4. Craig Storm

Gateshead's Craig Storm was jailed for 18 months with a seven-year restraining order after attacking his partner. | Northumbria Police

