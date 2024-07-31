14 Tyneside criminals sentenced for murder, rape and more in the final weeks of July

There have been some big cases over the last week or so in the North East.
These are some of the people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences and around Tyneside throughout the second half of July.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Aaron Davison
Aaron Davison, now 31 has been found guilty of seuxual assault and rape of a teenage girl in 2020. He has been locked up for 12 years. | Google
2. Sarah Pringle
The subsequent investigation revealed that his partner at the time, Sarah Pringle, 29, had washed Davison’s clothing in a bid to stop him being prosecuted and remove any evidence. She had also provided a false statement to officers in an attempt to confound police and has been jailed for three years for perverting the course of justice. | Google
3. Colin French
Colin French was wanted for several thefts of food including meat, fish and butter, from Sainsburys stores across Newcastle, totalling hundreds of pounds. The 26 year old was jailed for 16 weeks after being charged with eight counts of shoplifting. | Northumbria Police
4. Craig Storm
Gateshead's Craig Storm was jailed for 18 months with a seven-year restraining order after attacking his partner. | Northumbria Police