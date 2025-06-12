Plans to potentially build a new Newcastle United Stadium on Leases Park have sparked major public backlash, with over 28,000 people signing a petition opposing the idea.

Although no official proposals or planning applications have been submitted, speculation has grown that the club could move to a 65,000-seater stadium near its historic St James' Park home. The possibility has alarmed environmental groups, with campaigners calling it unacceptable to sacrifice the city's oldest public park.

At a Newcastle City Council meeting on Wednesday, Save Newcastle Wildlife's Rachel Locke submitted the petition and called for a public referendum. She described the idea of building what she dubbed as a Saudi Super Stadium, referencing the club's Saudi ownership, as scandalous.

Leases Park opened in 1873 and is a Grade 2 listed green space with more than 1,000 trees in a rich history of public use. Locke noted its importance to the city's community and wildlife, calling it a green and pleasant place for people in nature.

However, the Council rejected the call for a referendum, citing the lack of any formal development plans. Councillor Dan Greener said no application had been received, and stressed that NUFC would be subject to the same planning scrutiny as any other developer, with full public consultation required.

Councillors across parties agreed on the need for transparency, with Liberal Democrat leader Colin Ferguson urging the club to clarify its intentions.

The debate mirrors similar opposition in the 1990s when NUFC dropped controversial plans to move to the town more. Today, the fate of Leases Park, recently back under City Council control after years of charity management, remains a sensitive topic.