Royal Maundy takes place each year on the Thursday before Easter Sunday and is a special service in which The King expresses his gratitude for those who serve and volunteer in their communities by giving them Maundy Money.
Sister Josepha and Richard and Denise Wilson from Wilson’s convenience store in Ashbrooke were two worthy recipients from Sunderland.
There were flags being waved, Union Jack suits worn, the national anthem was sang, and even a Corgi named after the Queen was in attendance.
Here’s our bumper 84-picture gallery of the King and Queen at the event...
