A new arts and crafts store is bringing creativity to South Shields

Crafty Cows Wholesale Ltd provides a range of items including bags, cups, vinyl, stationery, acrylics and more which can be personalised. The business ensures all craft products are hand-picked and are of high quality.

Some of their most popular personalised items include Prime, Barbie and Pokemon.

The business idea started out in Jasmine’s Holey’s grandparents spare bedroom earlier this year and as the business grew she needed more space.

Jasmine, 29 and her fiancé Christopher Ball, 31 soon realised in order to keep up with demand they'd need a premises to operate from.

Christopher Ball and Jasmine Holey inside the businessPhoto credit: Holly Charlton

A look inside the shopPhoto credit: Holly Charlton

The property at 2 Marlborough Street, North which was formerly a café became available and after a look round the couple decided it would be a perfect place to start the business venture.

Jasmine said: "I never thought I'd be able to make a career out of this as I didn't anticipate it growing in such a short space of time but so many people love the products we offer and we always have positive feedback from customers with five star reviews on our page.

"There's definitely a demand out there for what we do as there is nowhere else in South Shields offering everything we do under one roof."

They anticipate Halloween and Christmas being a busy period of people wanting personalised products and the couple have already began selling items for Christmas.

Jasmine and Christopher plan to have a section in the shop where local crafters can put their items on a shelf for sale in a bid to help support other local businesses and individuals.