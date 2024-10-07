A UK-first renewable energy scheme in South Tyneside scoops another top award

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 7th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A flagship South Tyneside renewable energy scheme has picked up another top award.

The Viking Energy Network, based in Jarrow, has picked up another top award following the RICS Awards UK Grand Final on Friday, October 4.

The South Tyneside renewable energy scheme, which harnesses low-grade heat from the River Tyne and exports it to council-owned buildings, secured the top prize in the Public Sector Project category.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is estimated that the Viking Energy Network saves South Tyneside Council 1,035 tonnes of CO2 and around £492,000 a year.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, with Paul Quinn, Contracts Manager for Colloide, at the solar farm in Jarrow. Photo: South Tyneside Council.Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, with Paul Quinn, Contracts Manager for Colloide, at the solar farm in Jarrow. Photo: South Tyneside Council.
Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, with Paul Quinn, Contracts Manager for Colloide, at the solar farm in Jarrow. Photo: South Tyneside Council. | South Tyneside Council

The scheme won its respective category in the North East regional RICS heat earlier this year, which saw it progress to the final.

The awards are designed to celebrate the UK’s most “inspirational built” project that have a “significant positive impact” on the communities that they serve.

Click here to get the best Gazette headlines delivered to your inbox with our free newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When commenting on the renewable energy scheme, judges stated: “The Viking Energy Network harnesses the River Tyne's low-grade heat to warm council buildings in Jarrow, South Tyneside.

“This innovative project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 1,035 tonnes yearly and benefit marine life by cooling the river.

The Viking Energy Network provides heat to Jarrow Focus leisure centre, three residential tower blocks, Jarrow Business Centre and Jarrow Town Hall.The Viking Energy Network provides heat to Jarrow Focus leisure centre, three residential tower blocks, Jarrow Business Centre and Jarrow Town Hall.
The Viking Energy Network provides heat to Jarrow Focus leisure centre, three residential tower blocks, Jarrow Business Centre and Jarrow Town Hall. | South Tyneside Council

“Viking Energy Network demonstrates the potential of sustainable district heating systems and offers a blueprint for nationwide replication to aid the UK in achieving its Net Zero goals.

“This project exemplifies how society's energy needs can be met with minimal environmental impact.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It also demonstrates how areas once at the forefront of fossil fuel production can provide leadership in our low-carbon future.”

The latest recognition for the Viking Energy Network comes just weeks after it was recognised as the Best Climate Action or Decarbonisation Initiative at this year’s Association of Public Sector Excellence (APSE) Awards.

Related topics:South TynesideCouncilCO2North EastSouth Tyneside Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice