A UK-first renewable energy scheme in South Tyneside scoops another top award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Viking Energy Network, based in Jarrow, has picked up another top award following the RICS Awards UK Grand Final on Friday, October 4.
The South Tyneside renewable energy scheme, which harnesses low-grade heat from the River Tyne and exports it to council-owned buildings, secured the top prize in the Public Sector Project category.
It is estimated that the Viking Energy Network saves South Tyneside Council 1,035 tonnes of CO2 and around £492,000 a year.
The scheme won its respective category in the North East regional RICS heat earlier this year, which saw it progress to the final.
The awards are designed to celebrate the UK’s most “inspirational built” project that have a “significant positive impact” on the communities that they serve.
When commenting on the renewable energy scheme, judges stated: “The Viking Energy Network harnesses the River Tyne's low-grade heat to warm council buildings in Jarrow, South Tyneside.
“This innovative project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 1,035 tonnes yearly and benefit marine life by cooling the river.
“Viking Energy Network demonstrates the potential of sustainable district heating systems and offers a blueprint for nationwide replication to aid the UK in achieving its Net Zero goals.
“This project exemplifies how society's energy needs can be met with minimal environmental impact.
“It also demonstrates how areas once at the forefront of fossil fuel production can provide leadership in our low-carbon future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.