The fourth annual charity football match in memory of Michael Hall will take place this year to honour the 27-year-old who tragically passed away from testicular cancer in 2019 just two weeks before the birth of his daughter.

Michael Hall, from The Nook, South Shields, was in the rare 10% of cancer patients who showed no symptoms of the disease before it claimed his life.

He had complained of back pain and a bout of sickness a few days earlier but he displayed no symptoms on the day he collapsed at home and was admitted to hospital with a pulmonary embolism.

A day later, Michael’s family made the devastating decision to turn off his life support machine.

But Michael’s friends and family have kept his memory alive by setting up the Michael Hall Foundation, a charity dedicated to raising awareness for testicular cancer and funding research.

On Sunday 25th June the foundation will host their fourth charity football match in Michael’s honour. The match will see his loved ones compete as Newcastle and Sunderland- with Michael being a massive Toon fan himself.

Jordan Maloy, a friend of Michael’s, has been involved with the football match since its first year. He said: “It’s to raise money for cancer research, we’ve raised around £5,000 since 2019, but also awareness. Obviously Michael didn’t realise he had cancer. It’s strange to think you can have it and not even realise.”

“He was well-liked. After five years we’re still getting interest because of how well-liked he was. And only being two weeks away from his daughter being born it was a massive shock because everyone was excited for his new arrival and this seemed to happen just out of the blue,” Jordan continued.

As well as Jordan, Michael’s two brothers will be playing for the Newcastle team. But the teams are split depending on the numbers, not club allegiances. But it’s an issue loved ones are willing to put aside, as Jordan says: “Some play for their opposing teams but because it’s in Michael’s memory no one minds switching sides.”

The Michael Hall charity football match will take place at 11:30am 25th June at Harton Welfare Club in South Shields.