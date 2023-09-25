Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Walk of HOPE event returned to South Tyneside on Saturday (September 23) and saw 35 people take part to remember loved ones.

The event, which has been running for six years, was set up by Angie Comerford, the co-founder of Hebburn Helps, after her father Brian Hannigan sadly took his life in 2012.

Since then Angie has strived to raise awareness about mental health and get more people talking about the subject.

The event which sees people walk from Marsden Grotto to The Angel of the North was set up to bring people together while walking and talking to honour those they have lost.

Angie and son Callum, holding the banner at The Angel of the North

Whilst the 11-milk walk can feel gruelling at times participants powered through to complete the walk.

It also offers a chance to anyone battling with poor mental health to talk about the support that is available for them.

Speaking after the event Angie said: "What a fantastic night we had. We had some great laughs as well as some tears as we remembered those we have lost.

"I think we all take comfort from each other and this is what I love about it. Yes we have all been put in to a club that no one ever wants to be in but we can still smile throughout the journey.

"I can’t thank you all enough for showing up to honour those we have lost. You all did them so proud."