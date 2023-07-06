Arbeia Roman Fort celebrates its 70th anniversary with members of the local community

South Shields’ Roman Fort celebrated its 70th anniversary last week by welcoming the Mayor of South Tyneside, pupils from Hadrian’s Primary School and members of the Arts4Wellbeing choir.

The Mayor meets pupils from Hadrian’s Primary School

Arbeia was a key strategic port and fort, guarding the entrance to the Hadrian’s Wall frontier. Excavations of the fort site first began in 1875 and the site opened to the public in 1953.

The Mayor, Councillor John MaCabe, was shown around the site, meeting the pupils from Hadrian’s Primary School in the reconstructed Commanding Officer’s House.

The Mayor with pupils and members of Arts4Wellbeing choir

Geoff Woodward, Museum Manager, said: “It’s really special to be celebrating the 70th birthday of the museum with members of the local community. Arbeia is a World Heritage Site, attracting visitors from around the globe, but it also lies at the heart of South Shields and presents an amazing collection of finds and stories connecting local people back to the ancient past.”

The pupils spent time in the Fort’s herb harden, finding out about them and how they were used by the Romans.