Baby left with brain damage by South Shields criminal who also stabbed man in rage

A brute who left a baby with brain damage and forced his way into a rival's home before stabbing him has been jailed.

Ryan Potter had been drinking before he shook the tot, who was left with bruising to the face, chest and arm and desperately ill in hospital.

Newcastle Crown Court heard while on bail accused of the sickening baby attack, Potter barged into the home of a dad and stabbed him in the thigh.

Potter, 24, of Embleton Avenue, South Shields, South Tyneside, admitted causing grievous bodily harm to the baby, child cruelty in relation to his failure to cause an ambulance quickly and wounding with intent.

Judge Gavin Doig sentenced him to a total of eight years and three months behind bars.

Prosecutor Helen Towers told the court the baby was admitted to hospital and said: "A CT scan revealed a subarachnoid haemorrhage, which is bleeding around the brain.

"There was bruising to the face, chest and right arm and multiple retinal haemorrhages, which is bleeding in the back of the eye."

The court heard the long term damage caused to the child by the attack remains uncertain.

Miss Towers said Potter was out on bail when he forced his way into a rival's home and stabbed him in the thigh.

The victim said although he was badly affected by the attack he will not let it consume him and has decided to "get up and get on with it".

He added in a victim statement: "I don't hate or fear him, it's the opposite, I pity him because of how bad he has made his own life."

The man said Potter's behaviour was "cowardly".

Sue Hirst, defending, said Potter has had mental health problems, is "horrified" by his own actions and has since matured.

Potter claims he shook the baby in "frustration" after he had been drinking but was not drunk.

Miss Hirst told the court: "He is deeply, deeply remorseful.

"Probably nothing that the court can say could make him feel any worse than he already does."