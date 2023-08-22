Tanya Walker, bought the former United Reform Church on Front Street, East Boldon, last year and converted into brand for her business Miss Fit Dance and Fitness which she opened earlier this year.

The 43-year-old from West Boldon was on the lookout for a permanent venue for her business after moving from various church halls to teach her classes.

When she seen the church was up for sale she knew it was the right location for the business and has never looked back.

Tanya Walker, when she bought the church last year

The church where Tanya runs the dance and fitness classes

Tanya, who is the daughter of South Tyneside rock legend John Miles said: "Luckily my husband is a builder so was able to help out with renovation work inside including fitting a stage but the building itself is beautiful with the stained class windows and still very much resembles a church."

Tanya has been teaching fitness classes for around 17 years and offers classes to people over the age of 16 and of all of her abilities.

She runs over 20 classes a week including Zumba, Broadway Boogie, Spinning, circuits, kettlebells and more.

She added: "I remember in January saying to people ‘don’t worry classes are full this month because it’s January - it’ll ease off after this month’.

"We are now seven months in and classes are as busy as ever still full with waiting lists. I love my job so much and I know it sounds like a cliché but clients really have become like family over the years.

"People have been saying it's a great asset to the community."Tanya also offers space for other organisations who wishes to use the space to run classes including Pilates, yoga as well as dance school Diamond Dancers.