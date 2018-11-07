Boy, aged four, ‘having nightmares’ after being hit by firework at pub display - second mum speaks out after Bonfire Night shock

A second mum has told how her son was terrified after a he was hit by a firework at a pub display.

Rachael Ward said she and her four-year-old son were sitting on a grassed area at the Greyhound pub,in Jarrow, on Monday evening when a firework fell over and began showering sparks into the crowd.

The coat worn by a youngster who was hit by a firework

She says part of the firework hit her leg and her son’s face, causing minor injuries to both.

South Tyneside Council have confirmed an investigation is being carried out into the incident following a complaint from a member of the public.

No-one from the pub was available for comment.

The mum, is the second to come forward to say their child was injured at the event at the pub - in Hedworth Lane, Jarrow.

She says she has reported the incident to South Tyneside Council and to the Health and Safety Executive.

She said: “My son is still scared. For the past two nights he’s been up and down crying having nightmares. He used to love fireworks, now he’s terrified.

“When I checked him over as soon as it happened he was terrified.

“He had marks on his face and burns on his jacket.”

“It’s horrible for that to happen to a four-year-old.”

The woman who first raised to issue says her son - aged five - suffered burns to his neck after he was hit by sparks from a firework.

She says a friend’s nine-year-old daughter was also injured.