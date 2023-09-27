Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Tyneside woman is setting up her first charity night in a bid to raise funds for MIND, a national mental health charity.

Toni McKie of Jarrow has chosen the charity as it is close to her heart and would like to raise as much money as possible for a worthy cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toni has battled with her own mental health and has been on medication and attended counselling sessions to help improve her mental state and knows how difficult managing your mental health can be.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The Greyhound Inn

She said: “I don’t feel there’s enough support out there or waiting lists are long which comes down to lack of funding and if there's not enough funding there's not enough staff there's not enough help.

"I wanted to host a charity night and raise money to help provide more mental health support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being able to access more support would help so many people on the brink of suicide which is why I want to raise as much as possible.”

Toni hopes the event will spread the word about how important mental health is and why more support is needed for those struggling.

The event which takes place at They Greyhound Inn in Jarrow on Friday, 20 October from 7pm and will feature a DJ, a bake sale, entertainment for children, stall holders, and a raffle with prizes for children and adults.