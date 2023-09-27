Charity night to be held at Jarrow pub to raise vital funds for mental health
The charity night will aim to raise as much money as possible for mental health charity MIND.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A South Tyneside woman is setting up her first charity night in a bid to raise funds for MIND, a national mental health charity.
Toni McKie of Jarrow has chosen the charity as it is close to her heart and would like to raise as much money as possible for a worthy cause.
Toni has battled with her own mental health and has been on medication and attended counselling sessions to help improve her mental state and knows how difficult managing your mental health can be.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
She said: “I don’t feel there’s enough support out there or waiting lists are long which comes down to lack of funding and if there's not enough funding there's not enough staff there's not enough help.
"I wanted to host a charity night and raise money to help provide more mental health support.
“Being able to access more support would help so many people on the brink of suicide which is why I want to raise as much as possible.”
Toni hopes the event will spread the word about how important mental health is and why more support is needed for those struggling.
The event which takes place at They Greyhound Inn in Jarrow on Friday, 20 October from 7pm and will feature a DJ, a bake sale, entertainment for children, stall holders, and a raffle with prizes for children and adults.
Any individuals or business who’d like to donate raffles prizes to event can get in touch with Toni on 07754253977 or alternatively by email [email protected]