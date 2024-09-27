Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Tyneside charity has been working to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the borough.

SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together) has successfully delivered its STREET SMART Project as it aims to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the borough.

The South Tyneside-based charity works with children and young people who have been affected by relationship abuse.

The project, which was phased, started by targeting youngsters who were at risk or or were already engaged in ASB and crime, as well as those vulnerable to criminal exploitation.

SURT looked to engage the children and young people in diversionary activities to help them understand the impact that their actions could have on the local community.

The charity teamed up with Radio Shields to deliver the second phase, with the community radio station delivering a session to the young people about the effectiveness of radio and how it can engage communities.

SURT's managing directors Claire Amans and Leanne Hansen with members of the Radio Shields team. | Other 3rd Party

As a result of the session, both Radio Shields and SURT helped the youngsters to create a radio advert which aims to raise awareness of ASB, crime and criminal exploitation, as well as showcasing the efforts made by the young people to support community cohesion.

Radio Shields has stated that working with SURT on issues such as this. strengths its “commitment to local communities across South Tyneside and beyond” as it looks to give people “access to showcase their talent”.

The advert will be broadcast and promoted by Radio Shields - you can listen to it by visiting: https://www.radioshields.co.uk/surt-street-smart-project/.

Claire Amans, one of the managing directors at SURT, has praised the young people who took part in the STREET SMART Project for their hard work throughout.

She said: “The development of STREET SMART 2 built upon the success of our first project.

“Working collaboratively and creatively with local businesses and the young people is exciting.

“The young people who successfully completed the project were dedicated throughout and have produced excellent awareness raising material.”

Susan Dungworth, Northumbria PCC, has highlighted the valuable skills that the project has given to the young people who took part in it.

She commented: “I admire SURT’s commitment to supporting young people and teaching them how to be safe and resilient.

“A lot of the work they deliver centres on the role young people can play in strengthening their own community and this project, through Operation Payback, does just that.

“Working with the local media has given the young people involved a real sense of purpose, an opportunity to learn new skills and at the same time develop their understanding of key issues that can impact both themselves and the wider community.

“As well as benefitting those who took part, the radio advert is a product of the project that can raise awareness and influence so many other young people it reaches when broadcast.

“My thanks go to all involved.”

Leanne Hansen, SURT’s other managing director, has thanked the Northumbria PCC for their help in giving the charity the opportunity to deliver the project.

She added: “Without support from the PCC SURT would not have been able to deliver this innovative project to young people across South Tyneside.

“Together we have all contributed to a safer South Tyneside.”

Following the completion of the latest phase of the STREET SMART Project, SURT has revealed some of the key outcomes:

The children and young people had improved their knowledge of ASB, crime and criminal exploitation upon completing the project.

All the children and young people stated that it would be “highly unlikely” that they would become involved with ASB and crime after finishing the project.

Upon finishing the project, all the children and young people who took part said that they would “most likely” report any ASB or crime to the relevant authorities.

You can find out more about the work that SURT carry out in South Tyneside by visiting: https://wearesurt.org/.