Chloe and Liam trust to hold charity ball to celebrate achievements of the trust

The trust supports young people to achieve their goals in the performance arts and sport industries.

By Holly Allton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:39 BST- 2 min read

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust will host a charity ball to celebrate the achievements of the trust over the past year.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust was set up by the families of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, a young couple from South Shields who tragically lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017.

To honour Chloe and Liam’s love and talent in performing arts and sports, the trust was set up to support other young people with passion and talent in these industries to achieve their goals and follow their dreams.

The charity ball will be held at the Hilton Hotel in Gateshead on Saturday, July 8, and the full details were shared on the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust social media pages.

The event offers businesses and individuals the opportunity to attend by booking tables. A platinum table costs £1,300 which will seat ten people. The price includes arrival drinks, a three course meal, the company logo of the business attending in the brochure and projected at the event, wine and champagne and priority.

A standard table costs £700 and also seats ten people. This option includes arrival drinks and a three course meal. Individual tickets can also be purchased at £70 per person.

The families of Chloe and Liam said: “We will be celebrating what the trust is achieving and all of those who support us to help us create a lasting legacy for Chloe and Liam.

“This all helps us to support young people in both sport and performance to help them live their dreams and aspirations.

“We can’t wait to see you all on the night. All auction and raffle prizes for the ball are greatly appreciated.”

Chloe Rutherford and Liam CurryChloe Rutherford and Liam Curry
Tables are still available but are selling out very quickly.  To book tickets, please contact the trust at [email protected].

