Craig Storm | Northumbria Police

A brute who attacked his girlfriend within days of a court order being issued for her protection.

Craig Storm's victim should have been safe for 28 days after the domestic violence protection order was made against him on April 2.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard on April 7 he launched a violent attack that left her bleeding, bruised and swollen - which he said was her fault.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister said the couple had been in an on-off relationship for two years and on April 7, despite the order being in place, had gone out together.

At the end of the evening he went off with a friend and she arranged to meet him later at his home, where he accused her of cheating.

Mr Pallister said Storm kicked and stamped on a chest of drawers then punched the victim in the face, twice.

The prosecutor added: "She tried to leave and he pushed her to the floor.

"She said she needed to go to hospital as her nose was gushing with blood. His response was to say 'this is your fault'.

"He told her to go to hospital in the morning and they should go to bed.

"She sat on the side of the bed and told him she needed to leave. He then picked up a piece of the drawers he had previously broken and swing it at her head, hitting her to the side of the head.

"Fearing she was going to be seriously hurt she managed to get to the front door."

The court heard Storm chased the woman but she was able to contact the police who arrived to help her.

Storm, 34, of Willerby Court, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, admitted assault.

Miss Recorder Angharad Davies sentenced him to 18 months behind bars with a seven-year restraining order.

The recorder said it was a "nasty incident" and added: "This was committed when it was thought she had a degree of protection."