Graham Ramsey, 54, threatened to kill his victim after grabbing her whip and striking both rider and animal in Elmsleigh Gardens, Cleadon.

Ramsey, of Highfield Drive, South Shields, then verbally abused a woman who came to her aid, borough magistrates heard.

He told the Good Samaritan: “Shut your mouth, you *** ***. I’ll be back for you. I’ll come around and put your windows out.”

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

His warning left the mum fearing his return and her young daughter traumatised, she told police in a victim statement after his arrest.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Winchester said the altercation on Wednesday, December 1, happened when the rider inadvertently failed to let Ramsey’s motor pass.

She told the hearing: “She was on a horse and going past a parked car when another car was behind her.

“It started revving its engine and overtook, and stopped abruptly in front. As it went past, her whip struck the top of the defendant’s car. He got out.”

Mrs Winchester said Ramsey first used a single expletive, then said: “I’ll kill you. Next time I see you, I’ll run you over.”

She added: “He has approached her and taken the whip out of her hand and hit her and her horse with the whip.

“A witness was at home and saw what had happened. She exited her house to assist.”

The court heard it was then that Ramsey fired off his second verbal barrage – and police were contacted.

They found his car parked in Shields Road, also Cleadon, and inside was a cannabis grinder containing the prohibited drug, and cannabis bush in a separate container.

In a victim statement, the rider told police: “I’m scared and anxious to go out on my horse and feel physically sick and shaken.”

Ramsey pleaded guilty to threatening to damage or destroy property, assault by beating and possession of a controlled class B drug.

He admitted in police interview to striking horse and rider, confessing he had been “way out of line” and “would like to apologise for that”.

And he told officers he felt the horsewoman had moved in front of him after letting another car pass.

Of the whip, he said: “I grabbed it and hit her. I didn’t hit it hard.”

David Forrester, defending, said Ramsey’s attack had been on the “spur of the moment” after being angered by the rider.

Mr Forrester added: “He’s gone to a self-anger management course. He’s still in need of assistance and support.”