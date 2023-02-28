Rachael Thornton, 24, of Grotto Road, South Shields, was fined £250 and ordered to pay compensation of £300 for assault.

Ryan Steven Longstaff, 25, of Boswell Avenue, South Shields, was fined £126 with three penalty points for speeding.

Nicki Buckthorpe, 51, c/o Johnston Avenue, Hebburn, was fined £80 with four penalty points for speeding. An offence of failure to identify a driver was withdrawn.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

Danny John McCarthy, 28, of Lowry Villas, South Shields, was fined £146 with four penalty points for inconsiderate driving. A previous conviction for a similar offence was set aside.

Darren MacDonald, 34, of Roman Road, South Shields, was fined £300 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance and with a defective tyre.

Sean McNamara, 28, of Russell Street, Jarrow, was fined £300 and banned from driving for a year for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.