A brave dad ran "like a charging rhino" at an armed robber who had threatened to kidnap and rape his children.

Serial criminal Michael Swinhoe, who was carrying a large rock, had approached the family as they were getting in the car ready for the school run.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when the dad refused his demands to hand over the keys to the vehicle, Swinhoe warned he would take "the car and the kids" then added: "I will take the kids and rape them."

It was after that chilling comment the father charged at and detained Swinhoe and kept him there, with the help of a neighbour, until the police arrived on an early morning last December, in Whitburn, South Tyneside.

Judge Amanda Rippon told Swinhoe: "Unsurprisingly, he ran at you, ran at you like a charging rhino or protective lion, he ran at you and pulled you away from his car, his children and threw you to the ground and was able to keep you there, with the assistance of a neighbour, until the police arrived and you were arrested."

Judge Rippon jailed Swinhoe for three years and nine months and said he is a "dangerous" offender.

Prosecutor Cainan Londsdale told the court the dad had just unlocked the car so the two children could put their book bags in the boot and get themselves sat down inside ready to leave for school.

Mr Lonsdale said: "The defendant approached the vehicle. It was clear the defendant had with him a large rock in his hands.

"He approached and said 'get back from your f***** car' and in response was told to move away by the complainant.

"He demanded the keys from him and and said 'I need money, that's a £100k car' followed by 'I will take the car and the kids'.

"He was then told again to get away from the car but instead showed the complainant the rock in his hand and jolted towards him, which was perceived as a threat.

"He then made a gesture with the rock, holding it towards him and said 'I will take the kids and rape them'.

"The complainant took the defendant looking into the vehicle as a distraction and used that as an opportunity to restrain him."

The court heard a neighbour came to help and the men kept Swinhoe on the ground until the police arrived.

In an impact statement, the dad said he had noticed changes in the children, who now seem reluctant to play out in the garden or get into the car.

He added that violence was "completely alien" to them until that day and said: "It has taken significant reassurance and explanation that the violence displayed was for their safety and protection only."

Swinhoe, 42, of no fixed address, who has convictions for 46 previous offences, admitted attempted robbery and having an offensive weapon.

Jason Smith, defending, said Swinhoe, who was on drugs at the time, is "disgusted at himself" and added: "He doesn't have a great deal of recollection of the circumstances.

"He had consumed a considerable amount of drugs and wouldn't ordinarily have acted in the manner described.

"He wishes to apologise profusely both to the victim and his children."

Mr Smith said he accepted the threats made were "egregious in the extreme".